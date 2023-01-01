After many years of restoration, Bahla Fort, one of the largest in Oman, makes a grand sight looming over the sprawling modern settlement of Bahla. Built by the Bani Nebhan tribe who were dominant in the area from the 12th to the 15th centuries, it was granted Unesco World Heritage status in 1987. There are a few interpretative panels, but the chief attraction of this enormous fort is its scale and the panoramic view from the battlements.

The surrounding mud-brick houses are a fine example of a medieval Islamic community organised around the afalaj (irrigation channels). It is better to explore the twisting lanes here on foot.