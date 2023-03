Opposite Bahla Fort, on the other side of Nizwa–Bahla Rd, rows of low-rise, arched buildings hide the entrance to a tiny traditional souq. A giant tree shades the central courtyard and a series of small workshops sell homemade ropes and fadhl (large metal platters used for feeding the whole family). It's not always open, but it's an interesting place to wander if waiting for the bus back to Nizwa.