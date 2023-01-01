Bahla Potteries

All over Oman, terracotta pots with simple ribbed motifs decorate the entrances to smart villas and hotels. The potteries where these beloved vessels are made are humble in comparison, buried in Bahla's backstreets. To reach them, follow the main road through the town centre towards the plantations. After 500m, you'll come to a number of potteries. Beware, the streets are very narrow, and it's easy to get a 4WD stuck. Better to walk if you're not planning on a big purchase.

The traditional unglazed water pots, designed to hang on a rope rather than sit on a table, cost a couple of rials; a large 'Ali Baba' pot fetches around OR40.