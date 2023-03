Built over 12 years in the 17th century by Sultan Bin Saif Al Yaruba, the first imam of the Yaruba dynasty, Nizwa Fort is famed for its distinctive 40m-tall round tower. By climbing to the top of the tower, it's possible to gauge the scale of the surrounding date plantations and to admire the view of the Hajar Mountains that loom over the town. All Nizwa tours include the fort in their itinerary, helping to make sense of this giant building.