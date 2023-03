At 7990m in length, Falaj Daris is one of the biggest irrigation channels in Oman and one of six such channels in Oman collectively honoured as a Unesco World Heritage Site in 2006. Water still flows along the restored portion of falaj visible within this pretty park, and the park itself offers lots of shady picnic spots among flowering tropical blooms such as scented frangipani, peacock flowers (caesalpinia) and tufts of bougainvillea.