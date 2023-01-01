Wadi Bani Habib refers less to the wadi of walnuts and pomegranates that are still grown here, and more to the ruined village that lies wrapped around the bottom of the valley. An easy walking path leads down 200 steps to the wadi bottom, across the irrigation channel that keeps the orchards fertile, and up to a cluster of slowly decaying mud buildings on the other side. The whole area is picturesque but best avoided at weekends when it gets crowded and parking is difficult.