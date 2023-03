This tiny hamlet clinging to the edge of the cliff, below Diana's Viewpoint, is typical of the villages on the Saiq plateau. Growing an assortment of vegetables and fruit in terraced allotments, it is kept fertile by water conducted along ancient irrigation channels known as aflaj. It's not possible to drive into the village, but there's a wonderful walking path that edges around the Jebel Akhdar crescent to the village of Ash Shuraiqa.