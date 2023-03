You have to pity the donkeys of the past who, until the 1980s, had to trudge up the punishingly steep track, laden with supplies, to reach the village of Wakan. A 4WD is now required to make the journey from the Batinah Plain, along a narrow track that at times is little more than a ledge jutting out from the mountainside. The effort is rewarded, on reaching this renovated old watchtower, with a 180-degree view of the desert floor below.