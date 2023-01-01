Diana's Viewpoint

The rim of the cliff here, with its celebrated panoramic view of the farmed terraces below, has a royal connection. Diana, Princess of Wales, enjoyed this spot on a royal visit to Oman with the future British king in 1986. The tourist office receives numerous enquiries about the location, a point not lost on two neighbouring hotels that both encircle a potential viewpoint. They may be capitalising on Diana's memory, but this doesn't detract from the spectacular vista.