Old Village

This crumbling old quarter is loosely strewn over the hill behind modern Birkat Al Mawz and makes a fascinating place to wander around. Some reconstruction is taking place under the Ministry of Heritage and Culture, but it is likely to take time to complete. In the meantime, it's possible to climb up the mud steps (care required) to a watchtower: from this lofty point, there's an expansive view across the village plantation of palms, mangoes and bananas to the plain beyond.