This multistorey, imposing merchant house from the 18th century sports a fine archway and a pair of unique, quirky turrets and is protected by high mud walls. It has been restored and now doubles as a local museum, with a small collection of typical household items – that's if you find it open, as the posted opening hours are seldom observed. The turnoff for the house is signposted off Hwy 1, the Muscat–Sohar road, 7km west of the Barka flyover.