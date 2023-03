This tiny watchtower, crowning Jebel Add – the rocky promontory on Al Sawadi's largest island – would once have been on alert for potential invaders. Now redundant, it makes a picturesque focus at sunset when the sandstone seems to melt in the golden light. At low tide, it takes about 20 minutes to walk across the sand spit to the empty tower. Wading back when the tide returns, however, is foolhardy especially as deadly (but shy) sea snakes inhabit the bay.