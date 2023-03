Many Omani families from Muscat head to the twin beaches of Al Sawadi at the weekend, throwing up canopies among the tamarisk trees and barbecuing enough camel and goat to feed an army. It's fun to be part of the party atmosphere, but there are also quieter stretches of beach for a shallow swim (500m north or south of the car park). There are toilets and men-only showers but no other facilities. Wearing skimpy swimwear is culturally inappropriate here.