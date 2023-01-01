Sharfat Al Alamayn Viewpoint

Marking the highest point along the paved road, this spectacular viewpoint overlooks the full reach of the Hajar mountain range. With little hint of the scale of the vista on the paved ascent, the viewpoint comes as a breathtaking surprise after the long climb from Al Hamra. From the other direction, there is satisfaction in reaching this point after the arduous four-hour off-road drive from Wadi Bani Awf. Bring a picnic to make the most of this eagle's-nest location.