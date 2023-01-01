Ghul Village

Affording one of the most lovely vistas in the Hajar Mountains, the abandoned village of Ghul dusts the shoulder of a cliff at the foot of Wadi Ghul, the Grand Canyon of Arabia. The lime-green fields in the foreground contrast with the camouflaging grey of the ruined houses, making for a wonderful photograph in the morning light. The village is just before the Jebel Shams road begins its ascent and a carpet stall marks the spot.

It's possible to drive into Wadi Ghul (a popular local picnic spot) for around 7km to enjoy the pools of water that collect here. The road terminates in the village of A'Nakhar with views of the towering canyon cliffs above. A walking path (numbered 6A) threads deeper into the mountains.