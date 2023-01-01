Just east of Al Ayn, there's a small roundabout (beyond which lies Wadi Damm); a right turn here leads up a winding paved road to a broad fertile plateau on top of Jebel Al Kawr. At 2700m, this limestone massif offers spectacular views of neighbouring mountains, Jebel Misht and Shams, but attracts nothing like the same number of visitors. Several date-palm villages dot the plateau, including Sint and Sant, watered by spring water and supported by tiny market gardens.