With its serrated teeth, Jebel Misht (meaning 'Comb Mountain') is well named. This striking lump of rock is one of Oman's so-called ‘exotics’ – a limestone mass that is out of sequence with the surrounding geology. Its near vertical sides make it a favourite with rock climbers, while its magical colour at sunset make it a favourite with everyone else and a reason why, perhaps, the ancients chose it as a backdrop for their burial sites.