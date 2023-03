While Al Ayn has the best preserved beehive tombs, the largest concentration of these structures is to be found in Wadi Hajir, between Al Ayn and the village of Bat. Indeed, there is barely a hilltop without one, and because of the extent of the site, which lies on an ancient caravan route, the whole area has Unesco World Heritage status. You need a 4WD to navigate Wadi Hajir, accessed either from Dareez near Ibri or from Al Ayn.