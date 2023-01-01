Sulaif Castle

This enormous castle on the edge of Ibri has been sensitively restored to give a flavour of the original without rebuilding all its parts. The castle, which is more than 600 years old and has foundations that are said to predate the arrival of Islam in Oman, has seven towers among the extensive battlements. Quotes from the Quran, Persian dates and hand imprints feature on the underside of some arches. There's a guard who points out special features, but women may prefer not to visit alone as the site is isolated.