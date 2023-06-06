Overview

This dramatic, mountainous region is one of Oman's biggest tourist destinations, and for good reason. Historical Nizwa boasts a grand souq and elegant Grand Mosque and acts as the gateway to spectacular mountain destinations including Jebel Shams (Oman’s highest mountain), Wadi Ghul (the Grand Canyon of Arabia) and Jebel Akhdar (the fruit bowl of Oman). Nearby Bahla and Jabreen are famous for their rambling forts – two of the country's best.