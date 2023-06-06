Shop
This dramatic, mountainous region is one of Oman's biggest tourist destinations, and for good reason. Historical Nizwa boasts a grand souq and elegant Grand Mosque and acts as the gateway to spectacular mountain destinations including Jebel Shams (Oman’s highest mountain), Wadi Ghul (the Grand Canyon of Arabia) and Jebel Akhdar (the fruit bowl of Oman). Nearby Bahla and Jabreen are famous for their rambling forts – two of the country's best.
Hajar Mountains
Rising without competition from the surrounding plain, Jabreen Castle is an impressive sight. Even if you have had a surfeit of fortifications, it's worth…
Hajar Mountains
Embellished with stalactites and stalagmites, this is the only cave in Oman developed for tourism and it's something of a gem. Sensitively lit, this…
Nizwa
The site of one of the oldest souqs in the country, this extensive marketplace is dedicated mostly to fruit and vegetables, meat and fish, all of which…
Hajar Mountains
After many years of restoration, Bahla Fort, one of the largest in Oman, makes a grand sight looming over the sprawling modern settlement of Bahla. Built…
Al Hamra
This quirky museum is more open house than historical display. Three ladies accompany guests around their traditional house in the aged and crumbling…
Jebel Shams
The term 'Grand Canyon of Arabia' is wholly deserved for this quintessential feature of Oman's spectacular mountain scenery. A short path leads to the…
Nizwa
Built over 12 years in the 17th century by Sultan Bin Saif Al Yaruba, the first imam of the Yaruba dynasty, Nizwa Fort is famed for its distinctive 40m…
Hajar Mountains
Beside the village of Al Ayn, and arranged along a low, russet-coloured ridge, this string of tombs make a dramatic silhouette against Jebel Misht that…
