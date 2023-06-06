Hajar Mountains

Tree on edge of the "Grand Canyon" of Oman

Overview

This dramatic, mountainous region is one of Oman's biggest tourist destinations, and for good reason. Historical Nizwa boasts a grand souq and elegant Grand Mosque and acts as the gateway to spectacular mountain destinations including Jebel Shams (Oman’s highest mountain), Wadi Ghul (the Grand Canyon of Arabia) and Jebel Akhdar (the fruit bowl of Oman). Nearby Bahla and Jabreen are famous for their rambling forts – two of the country's best.

  • BAHLA, OMAN - NOVEMBER 28, 2017: detail of Jabrin Castle, in Bahla, Oman

    Jabreen Castle

    Hajar Mountains

    Rising without competition from the surrounding plain, Jabreen Castle is an impressive sight. Even if you have had a surfeit of fortifications, it's worth…

  • Al Hoota cave, situated at the southern side of Jabal Akdhar near Al-Hamra in Oman. It is an important yet fragile underground ecosystem with the presence of rare and endemic animal species.

    Al Hoota Cave

    Hajar Mountains

    Embellished with stalactites and stalagmites, this is the only cave in Oman developed for tourism and it's something of a gem. Sensitively lit, this…

  • Ceramics for sale at Nizwa Souq.

    Nizwa Souq

    Nizwa

    The site of one of the oldest souqs in the country, this extensive marketplace is dedicated mostly to fruit and vegetables, meat and fish, all of which…

  • Bahla fort

    Bahla Fort

    Hajar Mountains

    After many years of restoration, Bahla Fort, one of the largest in Oman, makes a grand sight looming over the sprawling modern settlement of Bahla. Built…

  • Bait Al Safah

    Bait Al Safah

    Al Hamra

    This quirky museum is more open house than historical display. Three ladies accompany guests around their traditional house in the aged and crumbling…

  • Wadi Ghul Viewpoint

    Wadi Ghul Viewpoint

    Jebel Shams

    The term 'Grand Canyon of Arabia' is wholly deserved for this quintessential feature of Oman's spectacular mountain scenery. A short path leads to the…

  • Nizwa Fort

    Nizwa Fort

    Nizwa

    Built over 12 years in the 17th century by Sultan Bin Saif Al Yaruba, the first imam of the Yaruba dynasty, Nizwa Fort is famed for its distinctive 40m…

  • Beehive Tombs

    Beehive Tombs

    Hajar Mountains

    Beside the village of Al Ayn, and arranged along a low, russet-coloured ridge, this string of tombs make a dramatic silhouette against Jebel Misht that…

