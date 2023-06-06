Shop
Without a guide or some inside information, Jebel Akhdar (Green Mountain) may seem something of a misnomer to the first-time visitor. Firstly, Jebel Akhdar refers not to a mountain as such, but to an area that encompasses the great Saiq Plateau, at 2000m above sea level. Secondly, the jebel (mountain) keeps its fecundity well hidden in a labyrinth of wadis and terraces. There, the cooler mountain air and greater rainfall encourage scented Damask roses (which flower in March and are the source of the region's celebrated rose water), prize pomegranates, apricots and other fruit to grow in abundance. Temperatures during December to March can drop to -5°C, and hailstones are not uncommon.
This tiny hamlet clinging to the edge of the cliff, below Diana's Viewpoint, is typical of the villages on the Saiq plateau. Growing an assortment of…
Wadi Bani Habib refers less to the wadi of walnuts and pomegranates that are still grown here, and more to the ruined village that lies wrapped around the…
The rim of the cliff here, with its celebrated panoramic view of the farmed terraces below, has a royal connection. Diana, Princess of Wales, enjoyed this…
Growing an abundance of pink Damask roses that bloom in spring (late March, early April), this village is linked to neighbouring villages by the…
Not to be confused with the main town of Saiq, this small village has a rose-water distillery, making it an interesting place to visit during production…
