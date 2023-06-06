Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Andrew Montgomery
Separated from the rest of Oman by the east coast of the United Arab Emirates, and guarding the southern side of the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, the Musandam Peninsula is dubbed the ‘Norway of Arabia’ for its beautiful khors (rocky inlets), small villages and dramatic, mountain-hugging roads. Accessible but still isolated in character, this beautiful peninsula with its cultural eccentricities is well worth a visit if you’re on an extended tour of Oman, or if you’re after a taste of wilderness from Dubai.
Musandam
Located 24.5km southeast of Khasab, Khor Al Najd is the only khor (inlet) accessible by vehicle (preferably 4WD). You can camp on the rim of this wild bay…
Musandam
This beautiful inlet is interesting for its stone fishing villages, accessible only by boat, and for Telegraph Island, which dots the middle of the bay…
Musandam
Set on an isolated khor (inlet) at the northern edge of the peninsula, the surprisingly modern town of Kumzar is accessible only by boat. The villagers…
Musandam
About 8km from Khasab harbour lies the village of Tawi, site of a few prehistoric rock carvings of boats, houses and warriors on horseback. To reach these…
Musandam
Dwarfed by a huge new mosque (with a very old mosque alongside), Burka Fort still provides a good view of the bay halfway along the Khasab–Tibat road. It…
Musandam
From the base of the track to Khor Al Najd, a road leads to the village of Sal Alaa and Al Khalidiyah, an inland bowl full of magnificent mature trees…
Musandam
This tiny spit of land is only accessible at high tide, and it's easy to imagine how those posted on the island, when it housed a British telegraphic…
Musandam
The newer of Burka's two forts isn't open to the public, but it does boast a commanding vantage point high above town. The castle faces the sea but…
Filter by interest:
Get to the heart of Musandam with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Oman, UAE & Arabian Peninsula $29.99