Musandam

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Fishing boats in water at dawn near Kumzar Village.

Andrew Montgomery

Overview

Separated from the rest of Oman by the east coast of the United Arab Emirates, and guarding the southern side of the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, the Musandam Peninsula is dubbed the ‘Norway of Arabia’ for its beautiful khors (rocky inlets), small villages and dramatic, mountain-hugging roads. Accessible but still isolated in character, this beautiful peninsula with its cultural eccentricities is well worth a visit if you’re on an extended tour of Oman, or if you’re after a taste of wilderness from Dubai.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Khor Al Najd Viewpoint

    Khor Al Najd Viewpoint

    Musandam

    Located 24.5km southeast of Khasab, Khor Al Najd is the only khor (inlet) accessible by vehicle (preferably 4WD). You can camp on the rim of this wild bay…

  • Khor Al Sham

    Khor Al Sham

    Musandam

    This beautiful inlet is interesting for its stone fishing villages, accessible only by boat, and for Telegraph Island, which dots the middle of the bay…

  • Kumzar

    Kumzar

    Musandam

    Set on an isolated khor (inlet) at the northern edge of the peninsula, the surprisingly modern town of Kumzar is accessible only by boat. The villagers…

  • Petroglyphs

    Petroglyphs

    Musandam

    About 8km from Khasab harbour lies the village of Tawi, site of a few prehistoric rock carvings of boats, houses and warriors on horseback. To reach these…

  • Burka Fort

    Burka Fort

    Musandam

    Dwarfed by a huge new mosque (with a very old mosque alongside), Burka Fort still provides a good view of the bay halfway along the Khasab–Tibat road. It…

  • Al Khalidiyah

    Al Khalidiyah

    Musandam

    From the base of the track to Khor Al Najd, a road leads to the village of Sal Alaa and Al Khalidiyah, an inland bowl full of magnificent mature trees…

  • Telegraph Island

    Telegraph Island

    Musandam

    This tiny spit of land is only accessible at high tide, and it's easy to imagine how those posted on the island, when it housed a British telegraphic…

  • Al Qalaa

    Al Qalaa

    Musandam

    The newer of Burka's two forts isn't open to the public, but it does boast a commanding vantage point high above town. The castle faces the sea but…

View more attractions

Articles

Latest stories from Musandam

Filter by interest:

A female snorkeler swims above a coral reef near Hurghada.

Beaches

Where to find the best scuba diving sites in the Middle East

Apr 17, 2019 • 5 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Musandam with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.