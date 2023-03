Located 24.5km southeast of Khasab, Khor Al Najd is the only khor (inlet) accessible by vehicle (preferably 4WD). You can camp on the rim of this wild bay, although it’s often too shallow and muddy for a good swim. The viewpoint at the top of the graded road, however, is stunning, especially when clouds pattern the surrounding cliffs. This is the view that is most often chosen in tourist literature to promote Musandam.