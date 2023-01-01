Jebel Jais Viewing Deck Park

As observation decks go, it doesn't get much posher than this. Opened in early 2018, the landscaped and manicured viewing terraces here at 1250m have sublime vistas of the craggy surrounding Hajar Mountains peaks and panoramas that tumble and dip down to the Gulf far below. There are binoculars, for close-up viewing, and plenty of shade provided by sails, on each of the several terraces while the main deck offers parking, toilet facilities and two cafe-kiosks for refreshments.