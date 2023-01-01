Buried in the heart of town (brown signs show the way), this small fortified house sports two cannons at the doorway, a renovated well in the courtyard and giant oyster shells in one of the rooms. It's underwhelming compared to Khasab Fort but worth a pause during a walk or drive around town.

If you drive past Lulu Hypermarket on the left and take the first right towards Khmazera Castle, you’ll circuit some grand modern villas with nautical themes: one house has a scale model of a dhow over the entrance, while another sports fine Iranian tiles with a seafaring theme. The town's villas, which are set within thick date plantations, are noteworthy for their sparkling pillars, doorsteps and domes: reflective tiles from Pakistan have brought glitter to this once-sober town.