Al Qalaa

Musandam

The newer of Burka's two forts isn't open to the public, but it does boast a commanding vantage point high above town. The castle faces the sea but equally interesting is the view over the classic Musandam landscape of steep-sided cliffs sheltering 'bowls' (cul-de-sac plains) of flat-topped acacia trees.

Nearby Musandam attractions

1. Burka Fort

0.35 MILES

Dwarfed by a huge new mosque (with a very old mosque alongside), Burka Fort still provides a good view of the bay halfway along the Khasab–Tibat road. It…

2. Petroglyphs

5.03 MILES

About 8km from Khasab harbour lies the village of Tawi, site of a few prehistoric rock carvings of boats, houses and warriors on horseback. To reach these…

3. Khasab Fort

6.83 MILES

With its command of the bay sadly diminished since Lulu Hypermarket was built on reclaimed land opposite, Khasab Fort nonetheless cuts quite a dash with…

4. Khmazera Castle

6.85 MILES

Buried in the heart of town (brown signs show the way), this small fortified house sports two cannons at the doorway, a renovated well in the courtyard…

5. Bassa Beach

6.88 MILES

Located a 2km walk from the ferry terminal, this sandy beach has shade and toilets and is the nearest place to Khasab for a swim. Wild camping is…

6. Khor Al Najd Viewpoint

10.97 MILES

Located 24.5km southeast of Khasab, Khor Al Najd is the only khor (inlet) accessible by vehicle (preferably 4WD). You can camp on the rim of this wild bay…

7. Khor Al Sham

11.86 MILES

This beautiful inlet is interesting for its stone fishing villages, accessible only by boat, and for Telegraph Island, which dots the middle of the bay…

8. Telegraph Island

12.04 MILES

This tiny spit of land is only accessible at high tide, and it's easy to imagine how those posted on the island, when it housed a British telegraphic…