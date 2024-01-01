The newer of Burka's two forts isn't open to the public, but it does boast a commanding vantage point high above town. The castle faces the sea but equally interesting is the view over the classic Musandam landscape of steep-sided cliffs sheltering 'bowls' (cul-de-sac plains) of flat-topped acacia trees.
11.86 MILES
This beautiful inlet is interesting for its stone fishing villages, accessible only by boat, and for Telegraph Island, which dots the middle of the bay…
6.83 MILES
With its command of the bay sadly diminished since Lulu Hypermarket was built on reclaimed land opposite, Khasab Fort nonetheless cuts quite a dash with…
10.97 MILES
Located 24.5km southeast of Khasab, Khor Al Najd is the only khor (inlet) accessible by vehicle (preferably 4WD). You can camp on the rim of this wild bay…
13.17 MILES
The highest peak in the UAE at 1934m, Jebel Jais is even occasionally dusted with snow. A switchback road snakes up the mountainside delivering vistas of…
12.88 MILES
This pass, high up on Jebel Harim, connects the east coast of Musandam with the west coast, across the neck of the peninsula. Rawdah Bowl lies at the…
20.67 MILES
An interesting feature of Jebel Harim is the type of local stone-built house known as bait al qifl or ‘house of locks’. So called on account of their…
26.93 MILES
This modest mosque dating to the late 19th century has recently been painstakingly restored using the traditional building method of plaster layered over…
20.93 MILES
Set on an isolated khor (inlet) at the northern edge of the peninsula, the surprisingly modern town of Kumzar is accessible only by boat. The villagers…
Nearby Musandam attractions
0.35 MILES
Dwarfed by a huge new mosque (with a very old mosque alongside), Burka Fort still provides a good view of the bay halfway along the Khasab–Tibat road. It…
5.03 MILES
About 8km from Khasab harbour lies the village of Tawi, site of a few prehistoric rock carvings of boats, houses and warriors on horseback. To reach these…
6.85 MILES
Buried in the heart of town (brown signs show the way), this small fortified house sports two cannons at the doorway, a renovated well in the courtyard…
6.88 MILES
Located a 2km walk from the ferry terminal, this sandy beach has shade and toilets and is the nearest place to Khasab for a swim. Wild camping is…
12.04 MILES
This tiny spit of land is only accessible at high tide, and it's easy to imagine how those posted on the island, when it housed a British telegraphic…