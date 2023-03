Dwarfed by a huge new mosque (with a very old mosque alongside), Burka Fort still provides a good view of the bay halfway along the Khasab–Tibat road. It has a grisly past: prisoners used to be pegged to the lower courtyard and drowned by the incoming tide. The rooms of the fort, which were about to undergo a makeover at the time of research, are empty – occupied only by pigeons and parrots – but the fort retains a strong atmosphere.