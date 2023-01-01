Jebel Jais

The highest peak in the UAE at 1934m, Jebel Jais is even occasionally dusted with snow. A switchback road snakes up the mountainside delivering vistas of barren, eroded cliffs, deep canyons and warped escarpments around every bend. There are pullouts for photograph-stops along the way, but for the ultimate panoramic mountain views, you'll want to head up to Viewing Deck Park near the summit. For a more up-close-and-personal mountain experience, Jebel Jais has a zip line and via ferrata.

The total drive is about 50km from the roundabout connecting Khuzam and Al Rams Rd in RAK City. Those without their own wheels can access the mountain using the Jebel Jais Shuttle.

