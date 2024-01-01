Sayh Plateau

Jebel Harim

LoginSave

This tiny natural plain surrounded by jagged limestone peaks has been farmed for centuries and is a beautiful sight in the winter when the plain is bright green with grass. Used to grow fodder, the plain is fenced into tiny fields and grazing is rotated between them. At 1100m, it often rains here when it's dry as a bone in Khasab.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Khor Al Sham

    Khor Al Sham

    18 MILES

    This beautiful inlet is interesting for its stone fishing villages, accessible only by boat, and for Telegraph Island, which dots the middle of the bay…

  • Khasab Fort

    Khasab Fort

    16.52 MILES

    With its command of the bay sadly diminished since Lulu Hypermarket was built on reclaimed land opposite, Khasab Fort nonetheless cuts quite a dash with…

  • Khor Al Najd Viewpoint

    Khor Al Najd Viewpoint

    11.71 MILES

    Located 24.5km southeast of Khasab, Khor Al Najd is the only khor (inlet) accessible by vehicle (preferably 4WD). You can camp on the rim of this wild bay…

  • Winding mountain road in ras al khaimah jebel jais mountain located in united arab emirates ; Shutterstock ID 648568486; Your name (First / Last): Lauren Keith; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Middle East Online Highlights Update

    Jebel Jais

    2.25 MILES

    The highest peak in the UAE at 1934m, Jebel Jais is even occasionally dusted with snow. A switchback road snakes up the mountainside delivering vistas of…

  • Jebel Harim Pass

    Jebel Harim Pass

    1.1 MILES

    This pass, high up on Jebel Harim, connects the east coast of Musandam with the west coast, across the neck of the peninsula. Rawdah Bowl lies at the…

  • House of Locks

    House of Locks

    8.25 MILES

    An interesting feature of Jebel Harim is the type of local stone-built house known as bait al qifl or ‘house of locks’. So called on account of their…

  • Mohammed Bin Salim Mosque

    Mohammed Bin Salim Mosque

    19.44 MILES

    This modest mosque dating to the late 19th century has recently been painstakingly restored using the traditional building method of plaster layered over…

  • Kumzar

    Kumzar

    29.08 MILES

    Set on an isolated khor (inlet) at the northern edge of the peninsula, the surprisingly modern town of Kumzar is accessible only by boat. The villagers…

View more attractions

Nearby Jebel Harim attractions

1. Jebel Harim Pass

1.1 MILES

This pass, high up on Jebel Harim, connects the east coast of Musandam with the west coast, across the neck of the peninsula. Rawdah Bowl lies at the…

2. Jebel Jais

2.25 MILES

The highest peak in the UAE at 1934m, Jebel Jais is even occasionally dusted with snow. A switchback road snakes up the mountainside delivering vistas of…

3. Jebel Jais Viewing Deck Park

4.91 MILES

As observation decks go, it doesn't get much posher than this. Opened in early 2018, the landscaped and manicured viewing terraces here at 1250m have…

4. Tombstones

7 MILES

A set of ancient inscribed gravestones marks the junction between Rawdah Bowl and the Omani portion of Wadi Bih. Fashioned either from luminous yellow…

5. House of Locks

8.25 MILES

An interesting feature of Jebel Harim is the type of local stone-built house known as bait al qifl or ‘house of locks’. So called on account of their…

6. Rawdah Bowl

8.79 MILES

Beneath Jebel Harim, a gap in the mountains leads to an almost circular plateau known as the Rawdah Bowl. A beautiful depression of mature acacia and ghaf…

7. Dhayah Fort

10.07 MILES

It's well worth climbing the zigzagging staircase (you'll need sturdy shoes – this is not flip-flops territory) to this twin-towered hilltop fortress to…

8. Al Khalidiyah

11.54 MILES

From the base of the track to Khor Al Najd, a road leads to the village of Sal Alaa and Al Khalidiyah, an inland bowl full of magnificent mature trees…