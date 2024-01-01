This tiny natural plain surrounded by jagged limestone peaks has been farmed for centuries and is a beautiful sight in the winter when the plain is bright green with grass. Used to grow fodder, the plain is fenced into tiny fields and grazing is rotated between them. At 1100m, it often rains here when it's dry as a bone in Khasab.
Sayh Plateau
Jebel Harim
