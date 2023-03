From the base of the track to Khor Al Najd, a road leads to the village of Sal Alaa and Al Khalidiyah, an inland bowl full of magnificent mature trees that makes for a rare shaded (and often grassy) picnic or camping spot. This is classic 'bowl' landscape – a flat cul-de-sac plain encased in an amphitheatre of mountains. Musandam is marked by several of these features.