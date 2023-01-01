Jebel Harim Pass

This pass, high up on Jebel Harim, connects the east coast of Musandam with the west coast, across the neck of the peninsula. Rawdah Bowl lies at the bottom of the eastern ridge while the western flank is accessed from Khasab. It’s worth unravelling the helter-skelter of road for a few kilometres on either side of the pass: the views of improbable homesteads, clinging to the crescent-shaped canyons, with terraces in various states of livid green or grey abandonment, are spectacular.