Mohammed Bin Salim Mosque

Ras Al Khaimah

This modest mosque dating to the late 19th century has recently been painstakingly restored using the traditional building method of plaster layered over coral-blocks and beach stones. Inside, a forest of squat columns with built-in niches holds up a palm-and-mangrove wood ceiling. Altogether, the effect is intimate and rather charming; a direct foil to the massive Ottoman-inspired mosques built in the UAE today. Non-Muslims are welcome to enter outside of prayer times. Dress modestly; women should don a headscarf.

The site has been home to a mosque since at least the 18th century. The previous mosque here was destroyed by the British in 1820.

