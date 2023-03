It's well worth climbing the zigzagging staircase (you'll need sturdy shoes – this is not flip-flops territory) to this twin-towered hilltop fortress to enjoy the sweeping 360-degree vistas of the RAK area, a vast date-palm oasis and the Hajar Mountains. Built in the early 19th century, the fort was the site of the last battle between British troops and local tribes in 1819.

It's about 18km north of RAK City, off Al Rams Rd. Turn off at the sign for Dhayah Resthouse.