Umm Al Quwain Museum

Various rooms in this heavily restored 1768 fort have been decked out to demonstrate traditional furnishings and Emirati culture, though the diorama exhibits are sparse at best. Despite next-to-no information panels, the archaeological-finds room is a highlight: discoveries from the Ed Dour and Tell Abraq sites include two statues of headless falcons, a turtle-shaped stone plate and gorgeous, tiny human-shaped bone plaques.

The museum building served as the local ruler's residence and seat of government until 1969.