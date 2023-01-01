Alserkal Cultural Foundation

This nonprofit foundation runs the most dynamic cultural space in the Al Fahidi Historic District. Galleries showcasing traditional and cutting-edge works by local and international artists orbit a central courtyard anchored by an arty urban-style cafe. Most of the art is for sale, a small shop stocks nifty gifts, and there's a contemporary Arab fashion boutique, reading room and upstairs workshop space.

In 2018 an additional small gallery space and souvenir-style shop opened just across the road.