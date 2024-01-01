Diwan Mosque

The distinctive ornate flat dome and slender minaret of this snowy white mosque watch over the Al Fahidi Historic District. Non-Muslims may only visit the interior on guided tours offered by the Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding.
Bur Dubai
Nearby Bur Dubai attractions
