Until the completion of a new temple in Abu Dhabi in 2020, only a tiny and ageing double-shrine, tucked behind the Grand Mosque since 1958, serves the UAE's nearly three million Hindus. Dedicated to Shiva and Krishna, it is entered via a narrow and colourful alleyway colloquially known as Hindi Lane and lined with vendors selling religious paraphernalia and offerings, including baskets of fruit, flower garlands, gold-embossed holy images, sacred ash and sandalwood paste.

Non-Hindus are allowed inside the temples but must first take off their shoes.