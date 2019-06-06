Dubai's oldest souq (market) flanks a central arcade canopied by an ornately carved wooden roof. Friday evenings here are especially lively, as it turns into a virtual crawling carnival with expat workers loading up on socks, pashminas, T-shirts and knock-off Calvins on their day off. In a section known as the Textile Souq you can stock up on fabrics – silk, cotton, satin and velvet – at very reasonable prices. On the downside, although good humoured, the vendors here can be very pushy.