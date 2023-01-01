In 1923 this beautifully restored home tucked into the narrow lanes on the edge of the Spice Souq became the home of Saudi-born Mubarak Bin Al Oqaili (1875–1954), one of the most important classical Arabic poets. A bilingual exhibit charts milestones in his life and work and also displays original manuscripts and personal belongings such as his desk, a gun and a pen.

With its richly carved teak doors, beamed ceilings, serene ambience and festive majlis (reception room), the private residence alone is worth a visit and makes for a nice respite from the bustling souqs.