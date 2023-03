Closed for renovation until the end of 2019, this 1890 courtyard house once belonged to Sheikh Ahmed Bin Dalmouk, a wealthy pearl merchant and founder of the adjacent Al Ahmadiya School, Dubai's oldest learning pen. Built from coral and gypsum, it wraps around a central courtyard flanked by verandas to keep direct sunlight out, and sports lofty wind towers for cooling the air. If workers are on-site, ask nicely and you may be able to take a peek inside.