Sheikh Saeed Al Maktoum House

Recently restored as part of the new Shindagha Historic District development, this grand courtyard house served as the residence of Sheikh Saeed, the grandfather of current Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, from 1912 until his death in 1958. Today, the architectural marvel houses an excellent collection of pre–oil boom photographs of Dubai taken in the souqs, on the Creek and at traditional celebrations. There are also some insightful private images of the ruling Al Maktoum clan.

Other rooms feature coins, stamps and documents dating back as far as 1791.

The original building dates back to 1896 and was enlarged and modernised several times. Sheikh Mohammed was born here in 1949 and spent the first 10 years of his life romping around the three inner courtyards flanked by 30 rooms behind richly ornamented teak doors and lorded over by four wind towers. Head upstairs to the majlis (reception room) to enjoy nice views of Dubai Creek.