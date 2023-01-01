Crossroads of Civilizations Museum

This private museum in the Shindagha Historic District provides a fascinating glimpse of Dubai's historic role as a trading link between East and West. On display are hundreds of artefacts from the Ubaids, Greeks, Romans, Babylonians and other civilisations that passed through the region.

Highlights include a 7500-year-old bull-shaped vase and a 16th-century Kaaba curtain, as well as a 1st edition of the 1590 book that first mentions 'Dubai'. Other galleries display swords, daggers and other historical weaponry used across the region.