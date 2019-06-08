Saruq Al Hadid Archaeology Museum

Only discovered in 2002, Saruq Al Hadid sits deep in the desert sands of the southern reaches of the Dubai emirate and is believed to have been an iron-age metal 'factory' in operation between 1300 and 800 BC. Excavations have thus far yielded mostly swords, axe heads, daggers and other weapons, some of which are on display in this modern museum. Videos documenting the site's discovery and featuring interviews with archaeologists about their latest findings and theories provide further insight.