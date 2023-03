This waterfront museum is part of the Al Shindagha Museum restoration project and is the former home of a Dubai sheikha who loved all things perfume. The old building has been restored and interactive exhibits detail all things scent, smells and fragrance. There’s also a gift store stocked with wonderful-smelling and unique Emirati fragrances, but be warned: they don’t come cheap. Keep your entry ticket and you’ll get free access to the nearby Dubai Creek House.