Set on an isolated khor (inlet) at the northern edge of the peninsula, the surprisingly modern town of Kumzar is accessible only by boat. The villagers speak their own language, known as Kumzari – a combination of Farsi, Hindi, English, Portuguese and Arabic. There are no sights of special interest in the town, but it is nonetheless fascinating to wander around the old stone houses and the new souq area to see how this outpost has developed its own unique character.

Note that officially you are required to have a permit (arranged by pre-booking with a tour company) to enter this or indeed any village in the Musandam khors.