About 8km from Khasab harbour lies the village of Tawi, site of a few prehistoric rock carvings of boats, houses and warriors on horseback. To reach these petroglyphs, follow the road through Wadi Qida for 2.3km. The petroglyphs are etched into two rocks on the left of the road, just before a large white house with outdoor ovens. There are lots of examples of traditional houses here, and there's also a virtual goat hotel in the wadi pavements at the end!