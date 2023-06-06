Salalah

Arabian Peninsula, Sultanate of Oman, Southern Province, Dhofar Governate, Salalah, Camels (Camelus dromedarius) in dry valley

Salalah, the capital of the Dhofar region, is a colourful, subtropical city that owes much of its character to Oman’s former territories in East Africa. Indeed, flying into Salalah from Muscat, especially during the khareef (rainy season), it's hard to imagine that Oman’s first and second cities share the same continent.

    Al Baleed Archaeological Park

    Salalah

    Well-labelled and atmospherically lit at night, the ancient ruins of Al Baleed belong to the 12th-century trading port of Zafar. Frankincense was shipped…

    Plantations

    Salalah

    Salalah is famous for its plantations of coconuts, papayas and bittersweet, small bananas. Stroll through the plantation roads near the corniche (2km from…

    Sultan's Palace

    Salalah

    This enormous palace complex, with villas and landscaped gardens along the beach front, is home to the family of Oman's ruler, Sultan Qaboos Bin Said…

    Sultan Qaboos Mosque

    Salalah

    This newly completed, single-dome mosque with two minarets is a gift from His Majesty to the people of his mother's hometown, Salalah. It's open to…

Desert tears: exploring southern Oman’s land of frankincense

Jul 3, 2018 • 5 min read

