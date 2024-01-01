Sultan's Palace

This enormous palace complex, with villas and landscaped gardens along the beach front, is home to the family of Oman's ruler, Sultan Qaboos Bin Said. While not open to the public, it is noteworthy for the visitor because its crenellated walls dominate the southern end of town, making for an unmissable landmark for the adjoining souq.
