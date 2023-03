One of the prettiest springs sprinkled across the eastern Salalah Plain, this one ushers from a bare rock and is channelled through a zigzagging concourse before trickling through the valley. Hoopoes and dippers are among the many birds that frequent the site. The Jebbali people descend from the mountain during the khareef and camp nearby, driving their livestock back up the jebel (escarpment) after the rains have ceased.