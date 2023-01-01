Wadi Darbat Waterfall

Every few years, steady rains across the jebel result in a torrent of water racing across Wadi Darbat and falling over the edge, 300m to the Salalah Plain below. Once every decade the waterfall consists not just of one stream but of a whole wall of water – a spectacular phenomenon reported in the national press. For months after the water has stopped flowing, the cliff edge remains bright green with moss and vegetation.

The road to the bottom of the waterfall is not signposted but is obvious as it meanders towards the cliff from the main coastal road. From the car park, there's a rugged path that leads over rocks towards the best view points. To access the top of the waterfall, follow the brown signs from the coastal road up the hill and turn into Wadi Darbat.